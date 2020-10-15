Dr. William Carr
Fortson, GA- Dr. William Carr Flanagan Jr., age 82 of Fortson, GA passed away on October 13, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private Graveside Service Friday, October 16, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Chaplain Allison Kennedy Owen officiating. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Dr. Flanagan was born in Hackensack, NJ, on March 24, 1938 to William Carr Flanagan, Sr. and Marion Flanagan. He grew up in Hackensack on Kaplan Avenue and attended Hackensack High School and played baseball and soccer. While on the soccer team, they won a State Championship. He graduated from Hackensack High School in 1956 at the top of his class. Following graduation from high school, Dr. Flanagan attended the University of Virginia, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1960. While at UVA, Dr. Flanagan became a brother in Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) and served as President of the Fraternity. He went on to earn a Doctor of Medicine degree from George Washington University in 1964. After receiving his MD, he spent three years as a Navy Doctor serving on both a ship and a submarine. After his Navy service, he returned to the University of Virginia to complete his Obstetrics & Gynecology residency, serving as Chief Resident from 1971-1972. In 1972, Dr. Flanagan and his family moved to Columbus, Georgia, to begin a private practice in Obstetrics & Gynecology, where he worked until his retirement on September 13, 2001. During that time, Dr. Flanagan was honored to deliverthousands of babies into the world and enjoyed watching them grow up in the community over the years. When Dr. Flanagan retired, he and Mary traveled, and his love of the sea continued beyond his service in the Navy. One of his favorite places to be was on the beach with Mary.He will be deeply missed by family and friends who knew and loved him, although they take comfort knowing he is at home with the Lord.
Dr. Flanagan is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children, Bill and his wife Julie Flanagan; Patti and her husband Jeff Kennedy; and David Flanagan; his grandchildren Brandon Flanagan, Skyler Kennedy, Ryan Flanagan, Jenna Flanagan, and Reagan Flanagan; his sister Alice and her husband Bruce Schick and their children; and his two sister-in-laws Sandra Cunningham and Judy Volner.
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Flanagan requested that donations be made to Love My Dog, a nonprofit organization that trains service dogs at no cost to the recipients. He learned about the owner, Clint Lothrop, and his organization when their beloved dog, Kokomo, received training. For more information about the organization, visit their website at lovemydog.com
. Donations can also be mailed to Love My Dog at 429 Whispering Pines Road, Auburn, AL. 36832.
