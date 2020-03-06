|
William "Will"
Charles Mullins
December 22, 1996-
March 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- William (Will) Charles Mullins, 23, departed this life on March 4, 2020, at his home in Columbus, GA. Will was born on December 22, 1996, in Columbus, GA, to Robin Young Wilkey and Perry James Mullins. He graduated from Brookstone School in 2015, and attended the University of Georgia, the home of his beloved Bulldogs, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE).
Those who knew Will understood his zest for life and laughter. He treasured time with friends and family. He was happiest sharing playlists of Widespread Panic with friends and planning trips to the next Widespread Panic concert. Will also enjoyed watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs play football at any and every opportunity, relishing in the victories but proudly supporting his Bulldogs when defeated. From a very early age, he took to the slopes, becoming an avid snow skier and snowboarder who couldn't wait for his next opportunity on the mountain.
Will was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Vance Young of Cochran, GA and his paternal grandfather, Charles Melvin Mullins of Wausau, WI.
He is survived by his parents, Robin Young Wilkey and Perry James Mullins, both of Columbus, GA; his maternal grandmother, Ronda Lister Young of Cochran, GA; his paternal grandmother, Marie Zemski Mullins of Wausau, WI; his aunts, Dawn Young of Macon, GA; Carol Jacoby of Mt. Pleasant, WI; Polly Leinwander of Minong, WI; and Linda Knauf (Norm) of Weston, WI; his uncle Dick Young (Mary Ann) of Cochran, GA; and cousins Joe Young (Bertille), Millie Smith (John Marshall), Cory Leinwander (Rodella), Amy Cotton, Erin Rippentrop, and Wanda Gall. He is also survived by many devoted friends who shared his abiding love of music, snowskiing and snowboarding.
A service to honor Will's memory will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.at McMullen Funeral Home, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907. Will's family will receive friends starting one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Paws Humane of Columbus at 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907or to .
