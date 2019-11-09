Home

Grace Baptist Church
2915 14th Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Grace Baptist Church
2915 14th Avenue
Columbus, GA
William Cruzen "Will" Burch IV


1982 - 2019
William Cruzen "Will" Burch IV Obituary
William "Will" Cruzen
Burch IV
October 01, 1982-
November 5, 2019
Midland, GA- William "Will" Cruzen died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Will was born October 01, 1982 in Columbus, GA and was a lifelong area resident.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 PM, Grace Baptist Church, 2915 14th Avenue, Columbus, GA.
Will fiercely loved his Mom, Mom-Mom, sisters, nephew and niece and was loved by them immensely. He had many interests to include his love of music, his new smart TV and had an extensive Sneaker and Watch collection.
Survived by mother Dawn Hightower of Midland GA. Father William Cruzen Burch III of Marianna FL. Sisters: Anne "Amie" Burch, Rikki Hightower, Samantha Hightower, and Brittney Hightower of Columbus & Midland GA. Grandmother Dorothy White of Midland GA. nephew Riley and niece Journee of Midland GA plus cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his step-father Ricky Hightower.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, a special account has been set up with Synovus bank to assist with expense. Please contact Dawn Hightower or Leita Prewitt for detailed account information.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 9, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -