William David Hardy
1952 - 2020
William David
Hardy
March 11, 1952-
July 31, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- William David Hardy, 68, passed away at home on July 31, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
David was born March 11, 1952 to the late James G. and Elfin Hardy, in Columbus, GA. He graduated from Hardaway High School and Columbus College Nursing School. He enjoyed a 40 year career in Columbus as an Ophthalmic Surgical RN and attended Christ Community Church.
He is survived by his wife Susan Cabeceiras Hardy; children Shawn (Miranda) Hardy and Shannon Hardy; and their mother, Debra Fuller all of Columbus. Three brothers: James G. (Wynell) Hardy, Jr. and Douglas (Linda) Hardy both of Columbus, and Roger Dean (Shelia) Hardy of Asheville, NC. Three grandchildren: Madison, Tyler and Luke, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and close friends.
A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's memory to the Celebrate Recovery or Missions Programs at Christ Community Church.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Kind, genuine, loving servant of our Father. I was his SIS and he was Brother!❤
Rhonda Grant
Family
August 5, 2020
David was such a sweet soul. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Kristie Donaldson
Friend
August 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mrs. Johnnie Gatewood
