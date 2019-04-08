William Don "WD"

Columbus, GA- William Don "WD" Feeney, of Columbus, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown.

A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4:30 PM at CrossPointe Church with Rev. Brad Evangelista officiating; visitation will follow the services.

WD was born July 18, 1988 in Columbus, Georgia, son of Jeff and Kelly Williams. He was an IT Support Specialist with Columbus State University at the RiverPark Campus. WD loved people, conversation, socializing, family, religious studies, reading, computers, and all types of gadgets. Most of all, WD loved God and his church community.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Kelly Williams of Midland, GA; sister, Alicia Renee Metzler (Alex) of Roseville, MN; brothers, Stephen Wade Wisdom of Overland Park, KS and Tyler David Williams of Clarksville, Ky; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Paula Cavitt of Parker TX; paternal grandmother; Joyce Williams of Milan, TN; uncles, Greg Cavitt of Chicago, IL and Harold Clark of Apopka, Fl.; aunts, Lisa Williams (Jerry) of Bradford, TN, Jennifer Connell (Bill) of Milan, TN, Angie Williams of Atwood, TN, and Beth Rushmore of Lighthouse Point, FL.; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Youth Ministries at Cross Pointe Church at www.insidecrosspointe.com.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019