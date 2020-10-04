1/
William Donald Coile
1932 - 2020
William Donald
Coile
July 22, 1932-
September 28,2020
Acworth, GA- William Donald Coile, 88, passed peacefully at his home on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Huckaby Coile, son Derek Coile (Monica), daughter Allison Coile Powers (Scott), granddaughters Ashton and Katie Powers, Addie and Ella Coile. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Mark Coile,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, Columbus GA.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kennesaw-ga/william-coile-9382341


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
