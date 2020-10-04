William DonaldCoileJuly 22, 1932-September 28,2020Acworth, GA- William Donald Coile, 88, passed peacefully at his home on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Huckaby Coile, son Derek Coile (Monica), daughter Allison Coile Powers (Scott), granddaughters Ashton and Katie Powers, Addie and Ella Coile. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Mark Coile,In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, Columbus GA.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.