|
|
Dr. William Earl
Adams, Sr
June 9, 1945-
December 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- William Earl Adams, M.D. was born in Phenix City on June 9, 1945. The second son of William Barney Adams and Frances Blackmon Adams, Dr. Adams was born with a congenital heart defect that led to open heart surgery in the early 1950s. From that point forward, he knew what he wanted to do with his life. After graduating from Central High School, Dr. Adams attended the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, and continued on to medical school at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. While in medical school, he met Sharon Blount, who was a nurse at University Hospital, and they married on November 22, 1969. During his initial residency, Bill, Jr., the first of their three sons, was born. Clayton, their second son, followed during post-graduate training in Richmond, Virginia. After completing his neurosurgical training, Dr. Adams and his family returned home to Chattahoochee Valley in 1975, and shortly thereafter, Dr. Adams and Sharon welcomed their third son, John, in 1976. For the next four decades, Dr. Adams cared for thousands of patients from throughout southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama, fulfilling the vision he had as a little boy. He often said that he had lived through his own surgery so that he could help others. In caring for his patients, Dr. Adams held himself to high standards and demanded the same from those who assisted him. When not at the hospital, Dr. Adams could always be found at his sons' athletic events, prowling the sidelines or the mats, usually chewing on a cigar. Of all of his accomplishments, he was proudest of his sons and did not miss an opportunity to advise anyone of their latest achievements or escapades throughout high school, college and beyond. In retirement, Dr. Adams left it all behind and went fishing. Doc, as he became known, and Sharon spent their days on the Gulf, enjoying time together and with their many beloved friends at Alligator Point. Immersing himself in all things in Franklin and Wakulla Counties, Doc soon found himself a proud member of the Wakulla County, Florida Lodge of the Loyal Order of the Moose, which attracted him through its many good deeds in the community. Dr. Adams is survived by Sharon, his beloved wife of 50 years, his sons Bill [Claudia], Clayton [Jennifer], and John [Angie] and his seven grandchildren Sara Frances, Charlotte, Annie, Allison, William, Clayton, Jr. and Lauren.
A viewing will be held at Striffler-Hamby 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907 from 10:00am through noon on December 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to MercyMed, 3702 2nd Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31904 or the Wakulla County Moose Lodge 2510, 44 Jer-Be-Lou Boulevard, Panacea, Florida 32346, or Koart Academy at First Baptist Church of Columbus 212 12th Street Columbus, GA31901. All these organizations provide amazing services to their communities and Doc would be thankful for your support of their missions.
Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com for the Adams family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2019