William F.
Brown, Jr.
January 17, 1947-
October 23, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- William passed at home in Columbus following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Jesup, Ga. and grew up in Baxley, Crestview, Fl., and Vidalia, graduating from Vidalia HS in 1965 and the University of Georgia in 1970 with a degree in business, serving as president of the Alpha Kappa Psi professional business fraternity.
William and Linda Price were sweethearts through their eight years of high school and college, and they married in June 1970. They settled in Vidalia and then McDonough, Ga., where he worked for Snapper and they raised their two sons as members of First Baptist Church, McDonough. In 1993, William took a job with Charbroil and moved his family to Columbus, joining Summerville Baptist Church in Phenix City.
William's passions were for his family, the sport of golf, and Georgia football. He was an accomplished golfer, enjoyed challenging himself on courses from Hawaii to Maryland, loved playing in Pro-Am tournaments in Columbus and Callaway Gardens, and traveled to attend the Masters in Augusta more than a dozen times.
He attended his first Georgia football game as a child and was hooked, growing up as a bulldog through and through, and although he was offered a golf scholarship to South Georgia College, he wanted to attend UGA. William and Linda were football season ticket holders from 1970 until 1994.
William took great pride in his sons' successes. Trey is an award-winning speechwriter and co-author of James Clapper's bestselling 2018 memoir, and Chris is a professional musician with the US Air Force Band and two Washington DC orchestras and is a small business owner. In 2000 and 2001, two of William's passions intersected when he watched Chris lead the UGA Redcoat Marching Band as drum major.
William is survived by his wife, Linda, sons Trey (Amy) of Fairfax, Va., and Chris (Sarah) of Crofton, Md., sister, Vickie Davis of Myrtle Beach, SC, grandchildren Benjamin, Cooper, Alexandra, Makayla, Campbell, and Grayson, nieces Kathy, Kim, Karen, and Robin, and nephew Brad.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, Ga. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Brown family at www.shcolumbus.com .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2019