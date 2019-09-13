|
William F. "Freelan"
Newman, IV
June 28, 1950-
September 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- William F. "Freelan" Newman IV, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at River Towne Center in Columbus.
Freelan was born on June 28, 1950 to the late William F. Newman III and Virginia Sue Pate Newman in Columbus GA. He graduated from Columbus High School and received a Bachelors degree in Business from the University of Georgia. He worked for Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Company and with his father at the William F. Newman Company, assuming management of the company when his father retired. His death preceded that of his father by only a few hours.
Survivors include Gail Triplett Newman, his former wife and continuing friend, of Columbus GA; daughters Sally Joy Newman of Portland OR and Alice Ann Newman of San Francisco CA; sister Susan Newman (Mike Dixon); stepmother Julia F. Newman of LaGrange GA; stepsister Amy Pressley (Steve) of LaGrange GA; stepbrother Alan White (Tracey) of Luthersville GA; and other relatives and friends.
Friends and family will gather at Savannah Grand of Columbus Assisted Living, 8301 Franciscan Woods Drive, for a memorial and celebration of life on Friday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Stiggers will officiate.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019