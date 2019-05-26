Home

Phenix City, AL- William Frank O'Neal, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Phenix City with his loving wife by his side.
Mr. O'Neal was born October 9, 1932 in Phenix City, AL to the late Edward Morgan O'Neal and Mattie Mae Rice O'Neal. He had work with Southern Bell for 39 years of service and was retired. He was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers, and a member of the Dolphin Bass Club. He loved fishing and hunting and spending time in the outdoors. He was a man of great character. Mr. O'Neal was a Methodist by faith. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Sue O'Neal, and Marie Williams, and two brothers, Bobby O'Neal and Wayne O'Neal.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Shirley Ann Williamson O'Neal, four daughters from his first marriage, Gwen Sowl and husband Bill , Pam Justice and husband Todd, Karen Kennedy and husband Bill, and Deborah Askew and husband John, one brother, Ray O'Neal, (10) grandchildren, and (13) great grandchildren, a host of nieces, and nephews, extended family, and many caring friends.
By the request and wishes of Mr. O'Neal, a private viewing was held by his loving family on Sunday, May 19, 2019 and a private interment took place Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Frank O'Neal's memory will always be loved and cherished by his loving family forever.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 26, 2019
