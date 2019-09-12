Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
William Freelan "Bill" Newman III


1927 - 2019
William Freelan "Bill" Newman III Obituary
William "Bill" Freelan
Newman, III
October 19, 1927-
September 10, 2019
LaGrange, Georgia- Mr. William "Bill" F. Newman, III, 91 of LaGrange, GA peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Florence Hand Nursing Home.
Mr. Newman was born October 19, 1927 in Bradenton, FL to the late William Freelan Newman, Jr and Nettie Mae Courtney Newman. He received a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Auburn University and proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Pilot. Mr. Newman was the owner of William F. Newman Company in Columbus, GA and member of the Butler Manufacturing Advisory Committee. Other memberships include the Georgia Senior Golf Association, the Columbus Country Club, the Maple Ridge Golf Club, and the U.S. Golf Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, W. Freelan Newman, IV.
Survivors include his wife, Julia F. Newman of LaGrange, GA; daughter, Susan Newman (Mike Dixon) of Palo Alto, CA; son, Alan White (Tracey) of Luthersville, GA; daughter, Amy Pressley (Steve) of LaGrange, GA; grandchildren, Sally Joy Newman of Portland, OR; Alice Ann Newman of San Francisco, CA; Anna Newman-Dixon, Palo Alto, CA; Mallory Carson (Logan) and Morgan Pressley, both of LaGrange, GA; other relatives and friends.
The Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3:00pm until 4:00pm at Striffler- Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00pm in the Chapel of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA with Dr. James Elder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church on the Square, LaGrange, GA.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636. www.shlagrange.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
