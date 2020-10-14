William Gerald
Eddings
November 14, 1930-
September 10, 2020
Titusville, Florida-
William "Gerald" Eddings went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 10, 2020; we, his loving wife Barbara, daughters Lisa & Melanie, and his son John, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, are all so grateful for the life we were able to share with him.
Gerald was born in 1930 in Columbus, Georgia, and raised in Bibb City, a textile manufacturing community in Columbus. When he was old enough, he joined the Air Force, and there he was taught the electronics trade. After his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for over a decade at the Ft. Benning Army Base outside Columbus working the trade he was taught in the Air Force. Then, in 1966, he took on new work at Cape Canaveral working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration where he served as an inspector, and from then until his retirement he worked on the Gemini space ships, all the Apollos, the Space Shuttle Program, and so much more. He was chosen as part of a select group that worked on the "Fly by Wire" experiments that contributed to the guidance technology used in so many of the spacecraft, and was chosen again later with another select group to participate in experimental work for the Space Shuttle Program. He was also honored to be selected as one of those present at Edwards Air Force Base in California for the rollout of Space Shuttle Columbia, the first Space Shuttle Craft. Gerald was a diligent worker who accomplished a lot of wonderful things in his life. His most wonderful accomplishment, though, was his own life, and all the love and care he showed to everyone.
Gerald was a quiet man with great integrity, and when he chose to be benevolent to someone, he never announced it. He always served as a wonderful, caring leader to everyone in his family, and we all adore him. Our lives are better because of William Gerald Eddings.
He will be buried with full Military Honors on October 16th, 2020, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida..
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
. Thank you.