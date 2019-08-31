Home

William Harold Turnage


1944 - 2019
William Harold Turnage Obituary
William Harold
Turnage
July 21, 1944-
August 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- William "Harold" Turnage, age 76, of Columbus, Georgia passed away tragically Tuesday August 27, 2019 in Snellville, GA. due to an auto accident. Memorial Life Celebration Services will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at The Log Cabin in Phenix City, AL for family and close friends to share fond memories and stories to celebrate Harold.
Harold was born July 21, 1943 in Columbus, Georgia to his late parents Theresa Taylor Turnage and Elliot Lucion Turnage. He was a driver for Rogers Metalcraft. He loved the freedom of being on the road and when Harold wasn't on the road he was busy; restoring old cars, fishing, and teaching his sons, grandsons and friends about engines. Harold taught by example to have a great work ethic, to be strong, and to think for themselves. Harold will always be remembered for living life on his terms. He was a Truck Driving Man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold was preceded in death by; daughter Dana Sulzer; brother Bennie "Buddy" Turnage; sisters Betty Hester and Evelyn Toldon. He is survived by; Spouse of 26 years Melissa Williams; sons William "Marty" Turnage and Mark Turnage; daughters Rhonda Pritchard, Shelley Wood, Marlisa Turnage, and Catherin Toney; step-daughters Christina Yarbrough and Amanda Youngblood; and step-son Matthew Williams; brothers Robert Turnage and Charles Turnage; sister Glenda Chandler; 31 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends to cherish Harold's memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Turnage family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 31, 2019
