Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hicks Sellers


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hicks Sellers Obituary
William Hicks
Sellers
July 15, 1945-
December 8, 2019
Smith Station, Alabama- William Hicks Sellers, 74, of Smith Station, died December 8, 2019 at his residence. A graveside funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Lakeview Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City.
Mr. Sellers was born July 15, 1945 in Ashford, Al. son of Martha Vance Thompson, and the late Richard H. Sellers. He was owner and operator of Sellers Paint Inc. He loved his family and granddaughters, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors other than his mother, Martha Vance Thompson, include his wife Pat Sellers, Children and their spouses, Angela and Eddie Copeland, Bill and Jessica Sellers, and Jason and Melinda Sellers. 8 Granddaughters, 2 Grandsons, and 3 Great Granddaughters. Siblings include Marie Dawson, Mary Swoda, Charles Smith and Chuck Smith.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -