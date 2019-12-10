|
|
William Hicks
Sellers
July 15, 1945-
December 8, 2019
Smith Station, Alabama- William Hicks Sellers, 74, of Smith Station, died December 8, 2019 at his residence. A graveside funeral service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Lakeview Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City.
Mr. Sellers was born July 15, 1945 in Ashford, Al. son of Martha Vance Thompson, and the late Richard H. Sellers. He was owner and operator of Sellers Paint Inc. He loved his family and granddaughters, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors other than his mother, Martha Vance Thompson, include his wife Pat Sellers, Children and their spouses, Angela and Eddie Copeland, Bill and Jessica Sellers, and Jason and Melinda Sellers. 8 Granddaughters, 2 Grandsons, and 3 Great Granddaughters. Siblings include Marie Dawson, Mary Swoda, Charles Smith and Chuck Smith.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 10, 2019