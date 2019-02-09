William James

Arthur

August 12, 1930-

February 8, 2019

Columbus, GA- William James Arthur (Bill) died peacefully February 8, 2019 at his home in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Bill received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, his master's degree in business administration (MBA) and his PhD (Doctorate Degree) in Business Administration from the University of Virginia. He was a proud and loyal Cavalier fan and was especially proud that he was the first graduate to receive his MBA from UVA and the second to receive his PhD. He was also a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma and the Thomas Jefferson Society. He also served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict as a Medic.

Bill had a long-distinguished teaching career starting in 1958. He has taught at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA (1958-1965), Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, VA (1965-1971), The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL (1971-1975), Tennessee Tech University (1975-1985), and Columbus University, Abbott Turner School of Business (1985-1995). He served as the Dean of the business school at both Tennessee Tech and Columbus University.

Bill truly loved his family and his church. He taught Sunday school in various churches for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Leonard C. Arthur and his brother, Leonard C. "Jr" Arthur.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Bailey of 66 years and three children, son Stephen Arthur of New Kent VA, daughter Susan Showers of Norcross GA, son David Arthur (Julie) of Ball Ground, GA. He is survived by four grandchildren William Showers of Atlanta GA, Bailey Showers of Atlanta, GA, and Pate and Abigail Arthur of Ball Ground, GA. In addition, he is survived by two nephews, Gary Arthur (Nancy) of Lynchburg, VA, Pat Arthur of Charlottesville, VA and one cousin, Nollie Mattox (Sharon) of Richmond, VA, two sisters in law Betty Hanks and Mary Ferguson of Lynchburg, VA.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers Nekeita Lee, Gina Mitchell and Jeanetta Guthrie, Columbus Hospice, the neighbors of Rudgate Road and St Luke United Methodist Church for all of their support during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Luke United Methodist Church, 1104 2nd Ave. Columbus, GA 31901 or a .

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019