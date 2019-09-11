|
|
William "Bill"
Johnston
January 26, 1925-
September 6, 2019
Henrico , Virginia- 94, joined his Lord on September 6, 2019. Survived by Emily Menefee, the love of his life and wife of 62 years; daughter Anne (Richard); sons Burt, Mark (Tammy) and Rob (Ginny); and seven grandchildren. Pre-deceased by eight siblings. Born January 26, 1925 in Troy, AL to the late Robert Houston & Chloe Johnston. Raised in Columbus, GA, Bill worked in high school before serving in the army air force from 1943-1945; received Purple Heart for wounds sustained during a B-17 bombing mission over Germany in 1944. Post war, Bill graduated from Emory University & The Medical College of Georgia, then did internship and pediatric residency at MCV. He practiced pediatrics in RVA, serving various medical associations throughout his career; including President of Richmond Pediatrics Society which oversaw the launch of "Stop Polio" campaign in the 1960's. Lifetime Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church, founding Board Member of Tuckahoe YMCA, Volunteer Service Board Brookfield, Salvation Army Boys Club, & Meals on Wheels volunteer. Bill loved his Lord, family, friends, all children, fishing, sports events (especially UR) and spending his time helping others. Family expresses gratitude to Brookdale, Commonwealth Senior Living, and HCH Staff for care in his last years. Visitation is Thursday, September 12, 2p-4p & 6p-8p at Woody Funeral Home-Parham. Service at First Baptist Church, Friday, September 13, at 10:30a. Burial to follow at 2p at Westhampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019