|
|
William Jonathan
Jones
December 7, 1953-
January 22, 2020
Jack, AL- William Jonathan Jones, age 66 of Jack, Coffee County, Alabama, known by his family as "Jock" and by his friends as "Bill", passed away on January 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Memorial and interment services will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00pm EST. Mr. Jones was predeceased by his parents Robert "Bobby" Jones and Ann Lloyd Jones of Seale, Alabama and sister Mollis Jones Funderburk of Phenix City, Alabama. He is survived by his son Joseph William Jones of Navarre, Florida, daughter Carla Jones Walker of Gainesville, Georgia, brothers Robert Joel Jones and James Jeffery Jones of Seale, Alabama, longtime companion Cynthia Sprouse of Columbus, Georgia, five grandchildren, Harrison William Jones, Morgan Joseph Jones, Camille Anne Jones, Spencer P. Walker, Jr. and Annabel Lee Summerall Walker, Aunt Sue Gillis Rutkowski of Columbus, Georgia, brother-in-law David Funderburk of Phenix City, Alabama and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Jones was born in Columbus, Georgia in 1953 and raised on large family farm in Seale, Alabama. He was a good athlete playing quarterback and fullback in high school. Mr. Jones received an undergraduate degree from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee followed by an accounting degree from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Georgia, and a masters of education from Troy State in Troy, Alabama. Mr. Jones was a Sergeant in the United States Army and a combat veteran of the Gulf War having served in the 1st Cavalry Division as an armor crewman and tank driver in Operation Desert Storm. He served with distinction in both Active Duty and the Army Reserves. He was also a skilled woodworker and cabinet maker.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 29, 2020