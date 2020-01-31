Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Pinehill Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
Burial
Following Services
Colbert A.M.E. Church Cemetery
William Kidd Jenkins Jr.


1950 - 2020
William Kidd Jenkins Jr. Obituary
William Kidd
Jenkins, Jr.
March 10, 1950-
January 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. William Kidd Jenkins, Jr., 69, of Columbus passed Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Pinehill Baptist Church with Rev. J.C. Fryer, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Colbert A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Hatchechubbee, AL, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave.-John L. Sconiers Sr. Way. The cortege will depart from the home of Rosa Shelton at 5959 Big Oak Drive, where a family fellowship will be held Friday, January 31st from 4 to 7 PM.
Kidd was born in Seale, AL, son of the late William KIdd Jenkins, Sr. and Nettie Mae Jenkins. At an early age he joined Mt. Hebron Batist Church in Seale and later joined Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. He was currently a member of Pinehill Baptist Church where he often attended Sunday School and Bible Study and was always willing to lead in prayer and scripture reading. Kidd worked for Columbus Foundry, The Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI and for the Exelon Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station, working in automotive and machine repair. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rayfield Dixon and his survivors include: one devoted daughter, Rosa Patterson; two grandchildren, Tyler Mikal Patterson and Tristian Jeanette Patterson, all of Columbus; one brother, Johnny Lee Jenkins, of Union Springs, AL; four sisters, Dorothy Upshaw of Columbus, Minnie Hawkins of Mastic Beach, NY, Beatrice (Michael) Wade of Atlanta and Flora Jenkins-Pitts of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends, including Yvonne Walton.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020
