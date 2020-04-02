Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Battle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Battle Jr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Battle Jr. Obituary
William L.
Battle, Jr.
January 26, 1951-
March 21, 2020
Lithonia, GA- Apostle William L. Battle, Jr., 69, of Atlanta, GA passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Emory University Hospital. A graveside funeral service for Apostle William L. Battle, Jr. will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, Rev. David Perry will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Apostle William L. Battle, Jr. was born on January 26, 1951 to the late Rev. William L. Battle, Sr. and Mrs. Evelyn Perry Battle in Albany, GA and was a 1969 graduate of Baker High School and a 1974 graduate of Albany State University. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Apostle Battle married Cynthia Battle on July 7, 1972. He evangelized for over 30 years, establishing and pastoring several churches, most recently, Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance (EOD) Ministries in Lithonia, GA.
He leaves to cherish a wife, Cynthia Williams Battle; one daughter, Dawn Anneliese Battle, of Lithonia, GA; four sons, William L. Battle, III (Crystal) and Jason D. Battle (LaChanta) both of Lithonia, Capt. Robert T. Battle (Anya), Ft. Meade, MD and Apostle Lorenzo Green, Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Dr. Florence Shafiq, Lithonia, GA, Susan Cox, Columbus and Rebecca Evans (Adam), Stone Mt., GA; thirteen grandchildren; devoted Alpha brothers, Greg Manns, Durham, NC, David Perry, Jacksonville, FL and Frank Brightwell, Lithonia, GA; caregiver and friend, Stacy Witherspoon; childhood friend, Apostle James A. Lewis, and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -