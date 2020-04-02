|
William L.
Battle, Jr.
January 26, 1951-
March 21, 2020
Lithonia, GA- Apostle William L. Battle, Jr., 69, of Atlanta, GA passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Emory University Hospital. A graveside funeral service for Apostle William L. Battle, Jr. will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, Rev. David Perry will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Apostle William L. Battle, Jr. was born on January 26, 1951 to the late Rev. William L. Battle, Sr. and Mrs. Evelyn Perry Battle in Albany, GA and was a 1969 graduate of Baker High School and a 1974 graduate of Albany State University. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Apostle Battle married Cynthia Battle on July 7, 1972. He evangelized for over 30 years, establishing and pastoring several churches, most recently, Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance (EOD) Ministries in Lithonia, GA.
He leaves to cherish a wife, Cynthia Williams Battle; one daughter, Dawn Anneliese Battle, of Lithonia, GA; four sons, William L. Battle, III (Crystal) and Jason D. Battle (LaChanta) both of Lithonia, Capt. Robert T. Battle (Anya), Ft. Meade, MD and Apostle Lorenzo Green, Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Dr. Florence Shafiq, Lithonia, GA, Susan Cox, Columbus and Rebecca Evans (Adam), Stone Mt., GA; thirteen grandchildren; devoted Alpha brothers, Greg Manns, Durham, NC, David Perry, Jacksonville, FL and Frank Brightwell, Lithonia, GA; caregiver and friend, Stacy Witherspoon; childhood friend, Apostle James A. Lewis, and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020