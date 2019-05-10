William

Latimer, Jr.

01/08/1950-

05/07/2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. William Latimer, Jr., 69, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside services for Mr. Latimer will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL Minister Craig Goosby, officiating. According to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. the viewing will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mr. William Latimer, Jr. was born on January 8, 1950 to Ms. Roberta Reed and the late Mr. William Latimer, Sr. in Columbus, Ga. He is a 1969 graduate of William H. Spencer High School. He joined and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Outside of his military service, Mr. Latimer had a fulfilling work career spanning over 30 years. Mr. Latimer was an avid tennis player and bowler.

He is survived by his mother Ms. Roberta Richardson, Baton Rouge, LA; a loving wife, Dee Latimer, Columbus; one daughter, Yolonda Latimer, Baton Rouge, LA; one son, William Maurice Latimer, Baton Rouge, LA and two sisters, Lavon Strouble, Daytona Beach, FL and Clemitine M. Watson, Columbus and many other relatives and friends. He will truly be missed.