1/1
William ("Mac") McCloud
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William ("Mac")
McCloud
November 17, 1933-
July 20, 2020
Knoxville, TN- Devoted and loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend, William ("Mac") McCloud, Jr peacefully transitioned from this life on July 20, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. His final days were with hospice care at the home of his only son and the family was blessed to be able to spend time with him there. He was born in Union Springs, AL, to the union of William McCloud, Sr and Marguerite McCloud.
At an early age, his family relocated to Columbus, Georgia where he received his education and graduated from William Henry Spencer High School in 1953. He gave his life to the Lord Jesus at a young age and grew up in Friendship Baptist Church. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN.
He enlisted in the United States Army, Field Artillery for four years but was honorably discharged early after he was accepted to attend Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in 1961.
He was a senior manager at The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Knoxville, retiring with over 30 years of service.
He was initiated in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in 1958 at Rho Psi Chapter, Tennessee State University and he was an active member in Knoxville, TN.
He is preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Katherine Edwards McCloud; his youngest child Rosemary Aileen McCloud; his mother, Marguerite McCloud-Daniels, three siblings, Betty Jean Daniels, Marguerite C. Stephens and 1SG Charles E. Daniels all of Columbus. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, William Paul McCloud (Sharon) of Knoxville, TN, one daughter, Margreta McCloud Allen, of Tucker, GA; one sibling, Dr. Fred L. Daniels (Yvonne) of Chicago, IL, three grandchildren, William McCloud of Torrance, CA, Kayla Tate and Maleek Etheridge, of Knoxville, TN), and one great-grandchild, Athena Ward, Knoxville, TN, brother in law Donald Edwards (Jean) of Oak Park, IL. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
TN State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 25, 2020
His service is complete to his family, country, and God! May God always bless and keep you in God's perfect peace! You have my sincerest condolences!
Rev Rob Marks, Jr.
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family With His Peace during this difficult time!
Russell & Margaret Harris
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deacon Osmond & Jackie Robinson -1
Friend
July 24, 2020
Our condolences to the McCloud family during their time of bereavement. My the Lord grant you peace as you go through this transition.
Deacon Osmond & Jackie Robinson 1
Friend
July 24, 2020
Take Flight and Soar With The Angels Bill. You'll Forever Be In My Heart. Sleep Easy Sir.
Cheryl Alsup
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sorry to hear abut the Passing of Wm. McCloud. He was a Fraternity Brother & friend. We will keep the family in our prayers.
Will(Maosa) MOORE
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We will keep the family in our prayers.
Willie, Annette, David(Ruthann) Andrews Family
Friend
July 24, 2020
We pray that GOD will comfort your hearts and give you a peace all understanding.
Geraline Grimes Scott & Ira Grimes Sr. Virginia Taylor
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Yvonne Andrews
Friend
July 24, 2020
Junior my Family and Fraternity Brother, May you Rest In Peace. We will miss you love that you always displayed for each of us. Thanks for being you.

As my Fraternity Brother, you are now in Omega Chapter

Rufus E Williams Jr. AKA Pruney
Family
July 24, 2020
I've had the pleasure of meeting Mr. McCloud in my early days working for the Knoxville Area Urban League. Later, he and my dad became good friends and walking buddies. He will be missed.
Venus Styles, Marvin Wright and Family
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 23, 2020
A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.
Maxine Evans and Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved