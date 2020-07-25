William ("Mac")

McCloud

November 17, 1933-

July 20, 2020

Knoxville, TN- Devoted and loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend, William ("Mac") McCloud, Jr peacefully transitioned from this life on July 20, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. His final days were with hospice care at the home of his only son and the family was blessed to be able to spend time with him there. He was born in Union Springs, AL, to the union of William McCloud, Sr and Marguerite McCloud.

At an early age, his family relocated to Columbus, Georgia where he received his education and graduated from William Henry Spencer High School in 1953. He gave his life to the Lord Jesus at a young age and grew up in Friendship Baptist Church. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN.

He enlisted in the United States Army, Field Artillery for four years but was honorably discharged early after he was accepted to attend Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in 1961.

He was a senior manager at The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Knoxville, retiring with over 30 years of service.

He was initiated in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in 1958 at Rho Psi Chapter, Tennessee State University and he was an active member in Knoxville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Katherine Edwards McCloud; his youngest child Rosemary Aileen McCloud; his mother, Marguerite McCloud-Daniels, three siblings, Betty Jean Daniels, Marguerite C. Stephens and 1SG Charles E. Daniels all of Columbus. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, William Paul McCloud (Sharon) of Knoxville, TN, one daughter, Margreta McCloud Allen, of Tucker, GA; one sibling, Dr. Fred L. Daniels (Yvonne) of Chicago, IL, three grandchildren, William McCloud of Torrance, CA, Kayla Tate and Maleek Etheridge, of Knoxville, TN), and one great-grandchild, Athena Ward, Knoxville, TN, brother in law Donald Edwards (Jean) of Oak Park, IL. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store