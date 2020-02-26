|
|
William
Mills
September 23, 1945-
February 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) William Mills transitioned home peacefully Friday at his home. He was 74 years of age.
The son of the late Ms. Anna Mills, Mr. Mills was born in Stapleton, GA, and was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He retired following 21 years of dedicated service. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University and was retired with Civil Services at Ft. Benning, GA. He was also a former corrections officer with Jack T. Rutledge Correctional Institute. He was a member of the Cusseta Road Church of Christ. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Yonita Rowell, and one grandchild, Kiana Brown.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Mrs. Mary Battle Mills; his beloved daughter, Tamiska Hamilton; three grandchildren whom he adored, LaShana Brown, Jazmin Newman and A. J. Newman; three brothers, Oliver Mills (Doris), Joe Mills and James Mills; two sisters, Sharon Mills and Ernestine Mills; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Maomie Burnett; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Battle (Freda); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Sergeant First Class (Retired) William Mills will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cusseta Road Church of Christ with Brother Elliott Glasgow officiating. The interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The visitation will begin Thursday at 2:00 p.m. with a Family hour from 5 til 6:00 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2020