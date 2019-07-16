William P. "Bill"

Cliatt

March 10, 1936-

July 14, 2019

Midland, GA- William P. "Bill" Cliatt, 83, of Midland, GA died Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church 2101 Wildwood Ave. Columbus, GA 31906 with Rev. Dr. Shane Green and Dr. Buddy Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Bill was born March 10, 1936 in Columbus, GA son of the late William Leslie and Pauline Price Cliatt. He attended Baker Elementary School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1955. He loved his days as a Blue Devil and the time he spent playing football and baseball there. The stories are endless.

After graduating from the University of Georgia in 1959 where he was a member of P. Kappa Alpha fraternity, Bill became a commissioned officer in the United State Army where he served mainly in Ft. Knox, KY.

Upon returning to Columbus, Bill worked for the Woodruff Brown Company of American Federal Savings and Loan Company. In 1969, he started Cliatt Appraisal Company where he appraised Real Estate for nearly 40 years. Bill married Phoebe Boyd in 1960 and had two children, William Boyd Cliatt and Amy Tripp Massengale. Bill and Phoebe were married for 43 years.

Bill married Brenda Kilgore in 2007. They had a wonderful time together traveling the world and enjoying grandchildren.

He also had a passion for farming. He bought a piece of land in Midland in 1969 and began developing Cliatt Angus Farm. When asked why he farmed, he would tell people "it was his golf game". He loved the farm, the animals there and working the land.

Over the years, Bill served on numerous community groups, some of which include the Civil Defense Board, the Columbus , various church boards and served one term as a Harris County Commissioner.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Libba Birdsong and his first wife, Phoebe.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda, his son, Will and daughter-in-law, Tricia, his daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Rafe Massengale. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Houser Gilbert. Bill had four grandchildren; William Wade Cliatt and his wife, Elizabeth, Parker Boyd Cliatt, Amanda Rose Massengale and Daniel Hughes Massengale. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 or to St. Paul United Methodist Church Capital Campaign.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 16, 2019