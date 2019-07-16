|
William "Bill"
Phillips
June 3, 1948-
July 14, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- William "Bill" Phillips, 71, of Smiths Station, AL passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held by the family.
Bill was born June 3, 1948 in Butts County, GA, son of the late Okie Johnson Phillips and Lillie Bell Ervin Phillips. He owned and operated Phenix Holiday Gulf Station.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Reggie Dion Phillips, a sister, Phyllis Berline Parker; two brothers, Okie Johnson Phillips and Coy A. "Buddy" Phillips.
He is survived by his children, Teresa Scott of Smiths Station, AL, Donna Renee Davis and husband Joe of Breman, GA, Lori Phillips of Rome, GA, Robert Adair McGarity and wife Shawn of Rome, GA, William Benjamin Phillips and wife Donna of FL, Richard Wayne McGarity of Rome, GA, Amberlee Christian Nelson of Dadeville, AL and Derrick Joseph Phillips of Dadeville, AL; a sister, Billie Gibson and husband Charles of Warner Robins, GA; a brother, Ray Phillips and wife Mary of Harris County, GA; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchild; several other extended family and numerous friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 16, 2019