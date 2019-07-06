Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church
5122 Pierce Chapel Rd
Midland, GA
William Robert Wall


1957 - 2019
William Robert Wall Obituary
William Robert
Wall
November 14, 1957-
July 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- William Robert Wall, 61, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the Chapel at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church 5122 Pierce Chapel Rd. Midland, GA 31820 with Rev. Howard White and Rev. Lynn Meadows-White officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mr. Wall was born November 14, 1957 in Port St. Joe, FL son of the late Charles Roberts Wall and Mary Harvey Wall. He worked in advertising sales for the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer and was an active member of Pierce Chapel UMC.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Wall.
Survivors include his wife, Rosmari McLeod Wall of Columbus, GA, daughter, Taylor Wall Heinzelman of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Brenna McLeod and Charles Thomas, sister, Brenda Wall Purvis (Mike) of Jesup, GA, sister-in-law, Pam Wall of Tallahassee, FL, and nieces and nephew, Robert, Katie and Danielle.
Flowers will be accepted, but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Pierce Chapel UMC.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from July 6 to July 7, 2019
