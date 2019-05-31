|
|
William "Rex"
Sanders
May 22, 1932-
May 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- William Rex Sanders, 87 of Columbus Ga passed Sunday May 26, 2019. Mr. Sanders was born May 22, 1932 in Columbus, GA the son of William and Clara Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Max Sanders, and a sister, Sonny McPeters. Survivors include his wife, Bernice Evelyn Sanders, three children, Michael, Deborah Goodman (Steve), and Kenneth (Jennifer Paige), three grandchildren, Stephanie Goodman-Johnson, Joshua (Morgan), Jeremy (Kinsey), sister, Billy Parker and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019