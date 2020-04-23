|
William Sanderson
Higgins
July 21, 1933-
April 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- William Sanderson Higgins, 86, of Columbus, GA, passed away on April 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday April 24, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery.
He was born in Montgomery, AL on July 21, 1933 to the late Brooks and Olga Higgins. William graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL and received a Bachelor's of Applied Arts from Auburn University. He married Audrey Sneed on July 9, 1960 and they spent many cherished years together. Bill retired as Chief of Publications Division for Training and Doctrine at the infantry school in Ft. Benning, GA. He was a member of the Association of Technical Artists, faithful member of Schomburg Rd. Baptist Church, and had a passion for painting. He was a gifted artist, won numerous awards for water color painting in the early 1970's, and did several one man shows.
William was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dorothy Higgins Thompson; two brothers, Brooks Higgins Jr. and Robert W. Higgins.
Bill was survived by his wife, Audrey; three children, Melissa Higgins Tompkins (Tim), Carol Higgins Cory (Mark), Rev. William S. Higgins (Stacey); six grandchildren, Amanda Tompkins, Holly Tompkins Hinceman (Eric), Ben Cory, Marie Higgins Salazar (Richard), Annaliese Higgins, Julina Higgins Metz (Harold); three great grandchildren, Carter Hinceman, Gemma Hinceman and Audrey Tompkins-Horne.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020