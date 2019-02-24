William

Shaw lll

5-16-1962-

2-20-2019

Apollo Beach, FL- His family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved Billy. He was born on May 16, 1962, in Vidalia, Ga., the eldest son of William Henry Shaw, Jr., and Nancy Peterson Shaw. His first years were spent in Columbus, Ga., before his family became residents of Dunwoody, Ga., in 1972. He was a 1980 graduate of Dunwoody High School, where his sports were wrestling and football. He earned a degree in criminal justice at North Georgia College in Dahlonega, where he was a member of Scabbard and Blade, Order of Colombo, and Sigma Nu Fraternity. He received a Distinguished Military Award and a regular army commission as a 2nd lieutenant in 1984.

Billy and Mary Kay Bailey were married in Lighthouse Point, Fl., on his thirtieth birthday. During his years at Special Forces base at Ft. Devens, Ma., they welcomed daughter Bailey Grace; Shannon Elizabeth was born while they were stationed at Ft. Polk, La. In 2002 they built their home on Lake Lanier.

From captain to colonel, Billy's assignments included professor of military science at Auburn University where he also earned a masters degree; assistant to the commandant at his alma mater; missions to establish refugee camps for our Kurdish allies in the Gulf War; commander of Charlie Co. Europe based in Stuttgart, Germany; commander of SF forced in Djoubti, Horn of Africa; Camp Morehead/Camp Commando, the mountain training base for Afghan special forces. His last assignment was in Stuttgart as liaison between U.S. special operations and our European embassies. He was a Ranger, Pathfinder, and Green Beret who loved skydiving and counted hundreds of jumps. Two Bronze Stars were awarded to Billy during his career.

Nothing was ever more important to Billy than his beloved family connections as well as his countless friendships. He had the unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life and to keep those friendships strong throughout the years. Billy was a Christian, Rotarian, N.G.C. girls' basketball trainer, an avid hunter and sportsman, a trustee of the Ligon Foundation and supporter of many veterans' organizations, He will be remembered for making a difference in this world.

In Nov, 2018 Billy married Carrie Davis Fisher, who survives him along with her daughters Carleigh, Daisy, and

Delaney of Tampa. Survivors include his daughters Bailey of Denver, Co., and Shannon of Tampa, his mother Nancy, his brother Glenn and Kristin Shaw of Marietta, Ga., niece Ala Shaw and nephew Clark Shaw of Marietta,

uncle Bill Peterson of Rockville, Md., aunt Cilla Shaw Watson and Dave of Pine Mt., Ga., cousins Katherine Shaw Trussell and George, cousins Charlie, Henry, and John Carlton Houpt, all of Columbus. He was predeceased by his father William Henry Shaw, Jr. of Dunwoody in 2010, his brother Charles Shaw of Dunwoody in 1991, infant sister Elizabeth Grace Shaw in 1965, maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William H. Peterson, Sr., of Ailey, Ga., and paternal grandparents Dr. and Mrs. William H. Shaw, Sr., and uncle Carlton Shaw, all of Columbus.

A military service is scheduled in Tampa, FL on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at 11am. Funeral service will be at 2pm on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Dunwoody Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will be in Ailey, GA on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at the Peterson Family Cemetery. The family requests that contributions be made to The Camaraderie Foundation in lieu of flowers.