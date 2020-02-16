|
|
William
Slocumb
September 14, 1933-
February 13, 2020
Phenix City, AL- William (Bill) Slocumb, 86, of Phenix City, AL, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday , February 22, 2020 at the Chapel at Colonial Funeral Home, 613 14th Street, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends after the service at the Slocumb home at 914 16th Street, Phenix City. A private burial will happen at a later date at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mr. Slocumb was born September 14, 1933 in Phenix City, son of the late Carl C. Slocumb and Eva Jane Slocumb. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Slocumb was a long time Teacher and Administrator in both the Alabama and Florida school systems.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Dennis Slocumb & wife Margaret, sister Mildred Benton & husband Bill, sister Faye Farrar & husband Clifford, and sister Joyce Murphy and husband Lamar.
He is survived by his brother David Slocumb & wife Pansy and sister Sara Cannon & husband Olease as well as his children, Fara Urrea ( Francisco), & Christie Thompson ( Philip) and his grandchildren Lucas Urrea (Darienne), Philip-Jeffrey Thompson & Daniel Thompson.
Mr. Slocumb is from a large, loving family and has enjoyed a lifetime of deep friendships. All who knew and loved him are invited to attend the funeral service.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2020