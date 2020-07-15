William Wiley
Strickland
September 1, 1938-
July 12, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. William Wiley Strickland, 81, of Smiths Station, AL passed Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Smiths Station, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnathan McNeefe, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Public visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Strickland was born September 1, 1938 in Dothan, AL to the late James A. Strickland and the late Lauree Strickland. He attended Jordan High School, served in the United States Airforce, and was the founder and owner of Master Care Cleaning.
Survivors include his wife Delores Mims Strickland; five children, Rachel, Vicki (Sam), Pam, Gilbert (Jori) and Judith; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
