Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie B. Matthews


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie B. Matthews Obituary
Willie B.
Matthews
March 16, 1945-
September 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Willie Bernita Matthews, 74, of. Columbus, GA passed on Tuesday, September 12, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. J.W. Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Matthews was born March 16, 1945 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Matthews and the late Jennie Dixon. She had worked for Swift Mills and worked in housekeeping for many years.
Her survivors includes a devoted friend, Joseph Miles; son, Rufus Morris; daughter, LaKeisha Word; grandchildren, LaShonta Rivers, Montavius Morris, Derrick Kelley, Jr., X'Zorion Word, Va'Richia Word, Natalie Scott and Sky'leigh Thomas; sister, Annie Woods; brother, Joe Dixon and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now