Willie B.
Matthews
March 16, 1945-
September 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Willie Bernita Matthews, 74, of. Columbus, GA passed on Tuesday, September 12, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. J.W. Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Matthews was born March 16, 1945 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Matthews and the late Jennie Dixon. She had worked for Swift Mills and worked in housekeeping for many years.
Her survivors includes a devoted friend, Joseph Miles; son, Rufus Morris; daughter, LaKeisha Word; grandchildren, LaShonta Rivers, Montavius Morris, Derrick Kelley, Jr., X'Zorion Word, Va'Richia Word, Natalie Scott and Sky'leigh Thomas; sister, Annie Woods; brother, Joe Dixon and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019