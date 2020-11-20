Willie Bell Williams
November 28, 1953 - November 10, 2020
Hurtsboro, , Alabama - Mrs. Willie Bell Cobb Williams, 66 of Hurtsboro, AL passed on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Hurtsboro, AL. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Midway, AL with Rev. Bruce Burks, officiating. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Williams was born November 28, 1953 in Comer, AL to the late Will Cobb and the late Beatrice Hill. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church Midway, AL and was a graduate of Rebecca Comer High School. Suvivors include her husband, Willie Clark Williams; sons, Kelvin (Nikiena) Rogers, Cleveland (Rolanda) Rogers, Toby Rogers; brothers, Peter (Bertha) Cobb, Eddie (Valeria) Cobb, Mitchell (Irene) Facen and Herman (Maryann) Cobb; sisters, Ella Cobb, Mary (AL) Holt, Ida Groomers and Idabell (Otis) Jackson; grandchildren; great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
