Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
1949 - 2019
Willie Butler Obituary
Willie
Butler
April 24, 1949-
December 17, 2019
Phenix City, Al- Mr. Willie Butler, 70, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Monday December 23, 2019 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church with Rev. Wash WIlliams, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Butler was born April 24, 1949 to the late Farris L. Butler, Sr. and the late Florence Kennedy. He worked as a carpenter.
Survivors include three daughters, Latisha Hawk (BJ) and Kejuanna McMiller both of Columbus, GA and Shameka Smith, Phenix City, AL; two sons, Antonio Smith, Phenix City, AL and Curtis Smith, Columbus, GA; seven grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Miles, Phenix City, AL; four brothers, Frank Kennedy (Mary), Clifford Butler (Victoria) both of Phenix City, AL; Farris Butler, Jr., Killeen, TX and Floyd Butler, Sr., Southgate, CA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019
