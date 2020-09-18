1/1
Willie C. Ashford Jr.
Willie C.
Ashford, Jr.
December 7, 1945-
September 13, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. Willie Clayton Ashford, Jr., affectionally known as "Bubba", 74, passed Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Smiths Station, AL.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Motts Church of Christ Cemetery, Motts, AL with Presiding Elder James Q. Smith, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 12 - 5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Ashford was born December 7, 1945 to the late Willie C. Ashford, Sr. and the late Jannie Mae Ashford. He was a member of St. Mark C.M.E. Church and worked for the Lee County Highway Division.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ashford; two daughters, Stephanie L. Taylor and Felicia (Eddie) Robbins; son, Corey D. Ashford all of Smiths, AL; brother, Calvin (Jill) Ashford of Smiths, AL; sister, Diann (Watkin) White of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; god daughter, Sara Jones Richardson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
