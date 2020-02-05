Home

Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Willie C. Miles Sr. Obituary
Willie C.
Miles, Sr.
September 9, 1937-
January 30, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Willie Charles Miles, Sr., 82, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Charles E. Kelley, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Miles was born September 9, 1937 in Lee County, AL to the late Joe Willie Miles and the late Gussie Rowell Miles. He was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church, retired from Dudley Lumber Company and lead singer of the Golden Echoes.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary (Jermicheal) Covington, Gasden, AL, Gloria (Stanley) Chambers, Phenix City, AL and Evangeline Miles, Columbus, GA; one son, Willie C. Miles, Jr., Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Mary L. Davis, Salem, AL and Diane Lipscomb, Columbus,GA; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetatylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2020
