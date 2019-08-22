|
|
Willie D.
Richardson, Jr.
September 16, 1962-
August 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Willie David Richardson, Jr. (Sergeant First Class, Retired) transitioned home peacefully Monday at St. Francis Hospital. He was 56 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Margereen Polite Richardson of Orangeburg, SC and the late Mr. Willie D. Richardson, Sr, SFC Richardson was a native of Orangeburg where he was a 1980 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School. He was a 22 year U. S. Army Veteran, who served during Desert Storm. He obtained his Bachelors degree from Troy University and was currently employed as a Contract Specialist at Ft. Benning, GA. He was a member of South Columbus United Methodist Church. SFC Richardson was preceded in death by his wife, Lesia Dobson Richardson, and a brother, Anthony Richardson.
Survivors, other than his mother include: two sons, Walter Raynor and Shawn Richardson; a grandson, Cameron Raynor; three siblings, Purvis Richardson, Wonda Grayson and Trianna Hunter (Kenneth); beloved aunts and uncles, Aurthur Richardson (Ruby), Gertrude Davis, Vivian Richardson and Vernell Richardson; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Shirley Paige; in-laws, Silas Paige, Jr., Shirley King (Jonathan) and Linda Tyler (Cecil); host of nieces and nephews, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Richardson will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at South Columbus United Methodist Church with Pastor Reggie Williams officiating. The interment will follow with military honors at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 3 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019