Willie
Edmond
May 17, 1930-
September 29, 2020
Phenix City, AL - Mr. Willie Edmond 90, of Phenix City, AL passed on Thursday, September 29, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Stephens Cemetery with Rev. James Daniels, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Willie B. Edmond was born May 17, 1930 in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama to the late Freddie Edmond and the late Rena Jackson Edmond. He worked for many years at Phenix Textile Mills and Columbus State University retiring in 1992 and was an avid pool player at the Central Activity Center in Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include three daughters, Cecelia A. Edmond of Milwaukee, WI; Gwendolyn (Alton) Berry of Glennville, GA, and Pamela Edmond of Owings Mills, MD.; son, Frederick D. (Gwendolyn) Edmond of Columbus, GA; six brothers, Henry Edmond of Phenix City, AL, Johnnie Edmond of Columbus, GA, Hayward Edmond, Herman Edmond, Turner Edmond and Walter Edmond all of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
