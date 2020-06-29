Willie F. Hicks Sr.
1938 - 2020
Willie F.
Hicks, Sr.
August 1, 1938-
June 24, 2020
Bowie, MD- Willie F. Hicks, Sr., (81) was called home on June 24, 2020, with his family by his side in Bowie, Maryland.
A private service will be held with the immediate family in Maryland. There will be a brief graveside service, led by Macy Adkins, on Thursday, July 2, at 1:30 at Mt. Moriah A.M.E. Church cemetery, 2492 Highway 165, Eufaula, AL 36027.
Willie was born on August 1, 1938, in Eufaula, Alabama, to Forrest and Louella Hicks. As the oldest son of sharecroppers and a once amateur boxer, he rarely knew a day without work and never lost his fighting spirit even to his last earthly day.
As a young man, Willie's passion was amateur boxing and he dreamed of a career as a boxer. Understanding what the life of a boxer might mean, he instead focused on providing for his family and the education of his children. Willie applied his innate determination to several successful businesses, including two Barber Shops, a Grocery Store, Service Station, Auto Repair, Auto Parts Retailer, and a Backhoe Service. Anytime people told him he could not succeed at something, he always worked that much harder to make his dreams come true.
He was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Smiths Station, Alabama.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Annie R. Hicks, his children and their spouses, Melissa (Hicks) and Richard Duque, Alycia (Hicks) and Michael Johnson, and Willie F. Hicks Jr. and Jade Davis, and 4 grandchildren, Brendon Johnson, Brya Johnson, Mariella Davis-Hicks and Noah Davis-Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Mt. Moriah A.M.E. Church cemetery
June 29, 2020
Ms. Annie,
We are Farrfield Manor are so very sorry for the loss of Mr. Willie. Please know you and the children are in our prayers.
Love,
Aretha and your Farrfield Manor Family
Aretha Richards
Friend
