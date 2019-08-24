Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ellis Full Gospel Church
Marvyn, AL
Willie Frank Allen


1946 - 2019
Willie Frank Allen Obituary
Willie Frank
Allen
August 14, 1946-
August 19, 2019
Salem, AL - Mr. Willie F. Allen, 73 of Salem, AL passed Monday, August 19, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am EST, Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Ellis Full Gospel Church, Marvyn, AL with Bishop James Fears, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Willie Frank Allen was born August 14, 1946 in Russell County, AL to the late Mr. Owens Moore and the late Mrs. Rosie Allen Ingram.
Survivors include one son, Rodney (Monica) Allen; two grandsons, Rodney Allen, Jr. and Malcolm Allen; three grand daughters, Veronica Allen, Vanessa Allen and Jasmine Allen; ten great grandchildren; five sisters, Della Simpson, Louise Moore, Betty Allen, Essie Kate Moore and Brenda Ligon; two brothers, Jessie Moore and Tommy Moore; one sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019
