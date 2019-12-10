Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church
Smiths, GA
Willie Frank Phillips


1940 - 2019
Willie Frank Phillips Obituary
Willie Frank
Phillips
December 9, 1940-
December 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Willie Frank Phillips, 78, Smiths Station, AL passed Friday, December 6, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church, Smiths, AL with Dr. Eunice Lyles, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Phillips was born December 9, 1940 in Mobile, AL to the late James Henry Phillips, Sr. and the late Mildred Owens Phillips. He graduated from Central High School, Mobile, AL in 1959. He retired from the United States Army.
His survivors includes two nephews, Hunter Lyles and Fisher Lyles; his son, Reginald (Jamie) Phillips; two daughters, Gayna (Ronald) Darrington and Lacharn Phillips; three sisters, Barbara Young, Joan (Monteil) Fluker and Linda Phillips; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 10, 2019
