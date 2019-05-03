Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Bethelpore Baptist Church
Salem, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Gary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Gary


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Gary Obituary
Willie
Gary
May 2, 1959-
April 24, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Willie C. Gary, 59, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater Bethelpore Baptist Church in Salem, AL with Rev. Calvin Shears, pastor, officiating. Interment to follow in Charnel Garden of Rest. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Gary was born May 2, 1959 in Tuskegee, AL to Viola Gary. He attended Smith Station High School; was a member of Greater Bethelpore Baptist Church, Salem, AL and worked at Swift Textiles in Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his mother, Viola Gary; three sisters, Debra Gary, Terrie (Byron) Jackson both of Phenix City, AL, and Anaika Turner of Syracuse, NY; one brother; Richard (Malaika) Bentely of Syracuse, NY; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now