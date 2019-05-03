|
|
Willie
Gary
May 2, 1959-
April 24, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Willie C. Gary, 59, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater Bethelpore Baptist Church in Salem, AL with Rev. Calvin Shears, pastor, officiating. Interment to follow in Charnel Garden of Rest. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Gary was born May 2, 1959 in Tuskegee, AL to Viola Gary. He attended Smith Station High School; was a member of Greater Bethelpore Baptist Church, Salem, AL and worked at Swift Textiles in Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his mother, Viola Gary; three sisters, Debra Gary, Terrie (Byron) Jackson both of Phenix City, AL, and Anaika Turner of Syracuse, NY; one brother; Richard (Malaika) Bentely of Syracuse, NY; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2019