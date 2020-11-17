1/1
Rev. Willie Harley
1953 - 2020
Rev. Willie Harley
February 22, 1953 - November 12, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Rev. Willie "Chill" Harley, 67, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Uchee Chapel A.M.E Church Seale, AL with Presiding Elder Johnny Rutledge, officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Harley was born February 22, 1953 to the late Harry Harley and the late Mattie Harley. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, retired from Denim North America and served as pastor of Colbert A.M.E Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Harley; daughter, Angela (Anthony) Spivey; step son, Kennis (Victoria) Thomas; sisters, Carrie Chambers, Mary (Alvin) Jones, Pauline (Tony) Epps and Veronica Benn; brothers, Brinson Harley, Tommy Harley, Eddie (Amanda) Harley and Rundy (Mary) Harley; grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Uchee Chapel A.M.E Church
