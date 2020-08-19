Willie "Shot"
Huguley
December 21, 1951-
August 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Willie Lewis Huguley, affectionately known as "Shot", 68, Columbus, GA died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rising Star Church Cemetery, Marvin, AL with Elder Ezekiel Fears, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
"Shot" was born December 21, 1951 in Russell County, AL to Mrs. Katie Rose Huguley and the late Otis Huguley, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Katie Rose Huguley; daughter, Michelle and a host of cousins and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
