Willie "Shot" Huguley
1951 - 2020
Willie "Shot"
Huguley
December 21, 1951-
August 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Willie Lewis Huguley, affectionately known as "Shot", 68, Columbus, GA died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rising Star Church Cemetery, Marvin, AL with Elder Ezekiel Fears, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
"Shot" was born December 21, 1951 in Russell County, AL to Mrs. Katie Rose Huguley and the late Otis Huguley, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Katie Rose Huguley; daughter, Michelle and a host of cousins and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rising Star Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
