Willie J.
Murphy
July 9, 1952-
January 13. 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Willie J. Murphy, 67, of Phenix City, AL passed on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. George McCullough, officiating and Rev. Marvin Davis, spoken word. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Murphy was born July 9, 1952 to Moses Madden and the late Angie Murphy. He was a graduate of Wachoochee High School, a truck driver and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Mae F. Murphy; father, Moses Madden; son, Spassky Murphy; daughter, Tranyce Murphy; niece, Marketta Gary; two sisters, Darzell (Rufus) Cole and Brenda (Christopher) Billingslea; four brothers, Stanley (Amy) Madden, Donald Madden, Reginald Madden and Murphy (Connie) Dunn; five grandchildren, Jabaree, Cameron, Kamiya, Jaylin and Jaliya; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020