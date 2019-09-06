Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul CME
Crawford, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie James Barnes


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie James Barnes Obituary
Willie James
Barnes
October 14, 1949-
September 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Willie James Barnes, 69, of Smiths Station, AL passed Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, Crawford, AL with Dr. Ranetta Prevo-Williams, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Barnes was born October 14, 1949 in Phenix City, AL to the late Annie Will Nickerson. He was a member of St. Paul C.M.E. church and employed at Swift Mills.
Survivors include five daughters, Vernecia Williams (Kelvin), Melissa Foster, Roda James, Tiffany Atemnkeng (Walter), and Melissa Lee; four sons, James Barnes (Dametrice), Travis Barnes, Michael Hardge, Marcus Barnes; one sister, Ruby Taylor; four brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, Eddie B. Nickerson, Jr. (Mary), Lorenzo Nickerson (Vera), and Douglas Nickerson (Linda); 25 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now