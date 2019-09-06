|
Willie James
Barnes
October 14, 1949-
September 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Willie James Barnes, 69, of Smiths Station, AL passed Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, Crawford, AL with Dr. Ranetta Prevo-Williams, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Barnes was born October 14, 1949 in Phenix City, AL to the late Annie Will Nickerson. He was a member of St. Paul C.M.E. church and employed at Swift Mills.
Survivors include five daughters, Vernecia Williams (Kelvin), Melissa Foster, Roda James, Tiffany Atemnkeng (Walter), and Melissa Lee; four sons, James Barnes (Dametrice), Travis Barnes, Michael Hardge, Marcus Barnes; one sister, Ruby Taylor; four brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, Eddie B. Nickerson, Jr. (Mary), Lorenzo Nickerson (Vera), and Douglas Nickerson (Linda); 25 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019