Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Cool Spring Baptist Church
Pittsview, GA
Interment
Following Services
Cool Spring Baptist Church Cemetery
Willie James Johnson Jr. Obituary
Willie James
Johnson, Jr.
December 11, 1955-
February 18, 2019
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Willie James "Hook" Johnson, Jr., 63, Pittsview, AL, died Monday, February 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. EST, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Eddie C. Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born December 11, 1955 to the late Willie James Johnson, Sr. and the late Savannah Lee Jackson Johnson. He was a member of the Cool Spring Baptist Church and served on the Ushers' Ministry. He was a 1974 graduate of Chavala High School.
He is survived by his sons, Willie James Johnson III and Tyrell Stevens; daughters, Chantal Stevens and Gayla Stevens; sisters, Stella Johnson and Kathy Johnson; uncle, Sammy Johnson; great aunts, Novella Henry and Hattie Moss; cousins raised as his sister and brothers, Denise Hunter, Charles (Gloria) Alexander, Henry Alexander, Leon (Victoria) Alexander; devoted friend, Faye Stevens and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome,com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
