Willie James
Major
February 29, 1952-
February 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Willie James Major "Donk", 67, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, February 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, February 24, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Coleman, officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Major was born February 29, 1952 in Russell County, AL to the late Daniel Lee Majors and the late Minnie Coleman Majors. He worked at B.W. Capps for many years.
Survivors include three sisters, Minnie Lee Williams, Jane Ellen Florence and Mary Jane Majors all of Columbus, GA; one brother, Danny Lee Majors of Columbus, GA; ten special nieces; three aunts, Renner Mercer, Hattie Table, Arenda Lampkin and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2020