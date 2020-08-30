Willie James

Tate

June 8, 1936-

August 26, 2020

Columbus, GA- Willie James Tate, 84, was born in Eufaula, AL. He lived the majority of his life in Columbus, GA. Willie was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. He was the ninth child born to the late Nolan Tate Sr. and Laura Griffin Tate. He was a career truck driver having retired from Keenan Oil Company.

Willie met and married his childhood sweetheart, Nettie Forte Tate on July 28, 1956. After his marriage, they moved to Columbus, GA and had three children, Willie, Wallace and Iris. A God fearing Christian, Willie served as a Deacon at Wesley Heights Baptist Church actively mentoring youth at church. He was a community coach where he coached and mentored young boys in all sports. He remained in Columbus until his passing. Willie made many friends over the years, had a passion for helping the widows of the church, and he loved to make others laugh.

In addition to his wife and three children, surviving are his siblings Albert Tate Columbus, GA, Robert Tate Lake City, FL, McGlustria (Joseph) Harris Chesapeake, VA, Ozie (Lewis) Dantzler Cincinnati, OH. Preceding him in death, were siblings Nolan Tate Jr., Humphrey Tate, Cathrine Byrd, Mattie Edmunds, Matthew Tate, Bobbie Tate and Waymon Tate. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many cousins, aunts and great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Christ Community Church 4078 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Visitation at 11 AM and service at 12 PM. Masks and socially distancing will be respected. Lineup will be from the family home beginning at 10:30 AM. Funeral arrangements are being handled by H.R. Franklin Home for Funerals 1494 Home for Funerals 1494 N. Eufaula, AL 36027.





