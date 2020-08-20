Willie JamesWelchApril 14, 1940-August 10, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Willie James Welch, 80, of Columbus passed on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, AL. Graveside services for Mr. Welch will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL, Rev. Michael Sherman will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus. Strict social distancing will be enforced.Mr. Willie James Welch was born to the late Willie and Henrietta Welch in Auburn, AL. He was a proud 1959 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and participated in all of the reunions. He later attended Federal City College in Washington, DC. and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Federal Government having worked in the Department of Defense. Mr. Welch was a member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church where he enjoyed worshiping on Sundays until his health failed. Mr. Welch loved his family and was a social butterfly who didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing spades.He leaves to cherish his fond memories a wife, Mary L. Welch, Temple Hills, MD; three daughters, Vanessa Holloway, Suitland, MD, Angela Spencer, Provo, UT, Adrien Foreman, Waldorf, MD; one son, William Welch, Richmond, VA, ten grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.