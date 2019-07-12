|
Columbus, GA- Willie Lee Williams, Jr., 58 of Columbus, Georgia passed Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service Chapel, 1605 3rd Ave. with Rev. Vincent Ellison, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson-People's. Visitation will be today, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 1:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Williams was born September 22, 1960 in Warm Springs, GA to the union of Willie Lee Williams, Sr. and Carrie Scott. He was a self employed Mechanic. Willie Leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Lee Antonio Williams and Quincy Lamont Williams both of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Sylvester Williams and Andre' Williams both of Columbus, GA; sisters, Debra(Ervin)Fudge, Sarah Williams, Carrie Williams, Rose Williams and Chunea Williams all of Columbus, GA; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 12, 2019